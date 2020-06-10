To the editor — This is an open letter to supporters of the protests around the country. Right now the protesters need everyone to contribute to the dismantling of white supremacy and the police state. They do not need your fake guilt. They do not need empty gestures of being an ally. These actions do nothing but create emotional labor for them.
These protestors need volunteers, resources, and constant pressure on representatives to enact systematic changes. If you can be present at a protest, show up. If you can donate, do so on a recurring basis. Organizations like Act Blue Bail, Mutual Aid, and Racial Justice Organization Funds distributes money to various groups. You must demand the government enact necessary systemic changes. These range from expanding social services, reducing bloated police budgets, demilitarizing the law enforcement, requiring officers to have liability insurance, and ending absolute immunity for law enforcement.
This fight will be long. The fruits of our actions may not bear out in our lifetime. But our current society, on multiple levels, has abdicated its responsibility to protect us. Let us harden our resolve and keep the fire of hope kindled on this journey we must make together.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima