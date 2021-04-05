To the editor — C'mon, man, get on the socialist (communist) bandwagon; it'll be great. We're gonna bring the whole world in through the Southern border. We'll feed them, educate them, and take care of their medical needs. We'll even put their thousands of children into our foster care system, ahead of needy American children. Just be sure you're not a white man.
You're gonna love it. You'll no longer have a need of dreams or aspirations for making a wonderful life for yourself and your family. In fact, you must not. You need not be a patriot or a truth teller, and definitely not a Christian or Jew.
We will only have a national debt of 10 or so trillion dollars, and we won't have to worry about that. We'll just push it down the road to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Oh yes, our taxes will go up, as well as inflation like we have never seen before. That might at least pay the interest on the debt, though I doubt it.
Of course, this is all intentional, to destroy your freedom. Our Constitution is already being destroyed, to ensure that we, the Democrat Party, will stay in power. Our undying thanks must go to the mass media.
LOUISE DUIM
Selah