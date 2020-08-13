To the editor — I wonder if the protesters or those asking for defunding the police really stop and think this through. They have been very clear about not trusting officials to make decisions about funding.
However, some facts may need to be restated to assist in understanding (not that they will read or try to understand). Schools are funded, social services are funded, police are funded all out of the money available to each city, county and state. Each is taken into consideration when setting out the budget. To take from one to give to another unbalances the resources needed for each area.
Do we really want to send social workers into domestic violence situations? There is a reason one has to be removed from the premises; it is for the safety of all. Do you really think a social worker will have the power to remove an emotionally charged, possibly violent person? Police have the training to confront these types of situations. The types of situations police go into I cannot see social workers being safe without a police officer.
Just something to think about. Each position has its needs and purpose.
LENDA E. LEONARDO
Moxee