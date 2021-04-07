Biden's 'jobs Cabinet' to sell infrastructure as GOP resists

To the editor — Clearly investment in infrastructure would benefit all of us. As a suggestion, how about a “clean” infrastructure bill? We can debate the merits of, and fund, the social programs in the current bill as a separate issue. In addition, how about two conditions be included in the clean bill? Waive the requirement for “prevailing wages” and limit the cost of environmental studies, permits, and litigation (legal fees and awards) to 15% of the cost of construction.

These two conditions would certainly increase, perhaps significantly, the amount of actual infrastructure we could build.

PHIL BIRD

Yakima