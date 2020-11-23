To the editor — How many people in the U.S. died on Oct. 28, 2020, and on Nov. 11, 2020? I believe that information is available by pushing a button on the internet. Break it down by girls, boys, women, men, by age groups of 0-10, 11-20, etc. List the real cause of death. No lying or guesswork. Dying with the virus or because of the virus are two different things. II Timothy 2:15 in part says to “rightly divide the word of truth.” How can you know without something to compare it with?
Can the virus live if there is no one to get infected? Why can’t we get rid of the common cold and flu? Will the current virus be with the world forever? I don’t know and I don’t think the so-called smart people know either.
PINK ROBBINS
Tieton