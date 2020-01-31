Sam Johnson is a clever guy and gifted writer whose recent letter to the editor questioned the accuracy of a professional poll we commissioned to measure what Yakima voters thought of the proposed strong-mayor plan.
The poll showed that — although many people are undecided — 56 percent of those who have picked a side support the idea of letting voters determine who runs City Hall on a day-to-day basis.
Johnson especially criticized what he considered to be the small number of people surveyed: 167. To which I say, welcome to the world of small-market polling. I’m not quite sure how they do it, but, over the years, Pulse Opinion Research has conducted numerous small-sample polls for me and been amazingly accurate each time. For example, they predicted the 67-33 percent result of the downtown plaza vote within just a couple of percentage points.
Johnson and his team should be commended for their ability to rally people to attend City Council meetings and write letters to the editor. But their views are not the views of a majority of voters. And if the council members will honor the promises they made during their campaigns, we’ll prove it in November.
BRUCE SMITH
Yakima