To the editor — Congress should increase Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes to start covering the shortfalls projected. The current rates is 6.2% for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare.
Collection of Social Security taxes from employers' wages should not be suspended now or ever, as Trump wants to start Sept. 1.
For example, an increase to 6.35% for Social Security and 1.5% for Medicare would cost a person making $40,000 a year only $80 and their employer the same. Surely that amount would not be missed and could help the respective funds stay solvent. These rates have not been raised since 1990 for Social Security and 1986 for Medicare.
The cost of living keeps increasing and more retirees are signing up for these benefits every year. Deficits are projected in both systems in the future.
If the lifers in Congress would work on small fixes such as this and stop fighting like little kids, the voters might change their opinion of them.
ALAN JONES
Yakima