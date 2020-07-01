To the editor — I live up on Chinook Pass, State Route 410, and I have never witnessed so many disrespectful, inconsiderate drivers in one area ever. Up here in Cliffdell, the speed limit is 35 mph. So my point is, why won’t you all do this? It is a residential area and I am sure you would not like if people who showed the same recklessness you all do to us.
All we ask is for you all to understand that to just do the speed limit so we can at least walk to the mini store and the animals can cross the road and not worry about being slammed into someone’s windshield! I understand it is an awesome drive on 410, but slow down, please. We thank you for going by the posted speeds and enjoying your drive.
GWENDOLYN EDINGER
Naches