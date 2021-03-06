To the editor — As a volunteer of The Plaid Door in Yakima, I took note of the announcement on a local radio station that the fire department fought a blazing fire at The Plaid Door on North 40th Avenue.
I called the fire department and was told they do not report fires to the news. The fire department's assumption is that the radio station received the information from a scanner and did not check the facts before the announcement was made. (They did make a correction later in the morning.) The actual fire was on Summitview, not 40th Avenue.
As a youngster, my dad said not to believe everything you read or hear. Being a Pollyanna, I was dismayed. Age and wisdom have brought me to the point of disbelieving most of what is in the news today.
The news media has the responsibility of checking information they receive before it is broadcast or printed and reporting the truth, not assumption or opinion. It is also your and my responsibility to read and listen with skepticism and check other sources for information.
CANDI BROADFOOT
Selah