To the editor — In a recent letter to editor, Lynn Buchanan, former mayor and city councilman, writes about Yakima’s spotted history with sister cities. He states that we “still have two active international sister cities, but we pay the costs.”
I cannot comment on Yakima’s involvement with Japan but as an officer (treasurer) and board member of the Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association, I can attest to the fact that Yakima has not incurred any financial costs in its relationship with Morelia.
The American sister city program was initiated after World War II by President Dwight Eisenhower. In his speech on the program, he stated, “if we are going to take advantage of the assumption that all people want peace, then the problem is for people to get together and to leap governments – if necessary to evade governments – to work out not one method but thousands of methods by which people can gradually learn a little bit more of each other.”
His statement clearly outlines the mission of the Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association, and in today’s political environment it becomes even more important to form these people-to-people relationships and leap governments.
CHARLES JOHNSON
Yakima