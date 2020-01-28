Sign your support for apple specialty license plate
To the editor — The time for a Washington Apple specialty license plate is now! All it takes is a signature of support.
The Washington Apple Commission proposed a Washington Apple specialty license plate and with legislative sponsorship from Sen. Brad Hawkins it was introduced as SB6032 before the Senate Transportation Committee. Washington apples are the leading agricultural commodity in the state and our state produces more than 60% of the entire U.S. fresh apple crop.
As the Yakima community knows, the apple industry contributes to the economic success of Washington while also being a great source of pride and history. A Washington Apple specialty license plate would be a sincere gesture of recognition to the industry. Most important, it would be a fundraising source for the beneficiary charitable organization, the Washington Apple Education Foundation, and its work in providing scholarships to children of growers, farmworkers, warehouse employees and other industry members. They have helped young members of the rural communities in Eastern Washington pursue higher education and build successful professional careers with mentorship and training.
Adding a signature of support takes less than a minute and can be done at www.bestapples.com.
TONI LYNN ADAMS
Wenatchee