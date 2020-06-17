To the editor — The owners of our building sent out letters asking us to observe five minutes of silence for peace and equality for our country. I was born on the Fourth of July, so I chose to go outside and look at the American flag. The wind had blown the flag around the pole covering all the stars -- only the stripes were showing.
Three minutes into the silence, it unfurled. It was so uplifting and gave me hope for the nation to wake up and change for the better. This is a great country. We all need to make it greater for all.
LILLY SMITH
Yakima