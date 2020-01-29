To the editor — At the beginning of the “Schoolhouse Rock” skit, “I’m Just a Bill”, we find Bill sitting on the steps of Capitol Hill waiting. Waiting for what? In the case of H.R. 763, waiting for you to care enough about the world you live in to contact your congressperson.
What is H.R. 763? It is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bill that certainly should not be sitting in committee. H.R. 763 addresses likely the most urgent issue facing the world and our country: climate change.
It is effective, reducing America’s emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years. It is good for people, improving health and saving lives. The carbon fee will return as a dividend, putting money directly into people’s pockets every month to spend as they see fit, helping low and middle income Americans. It is good for the economy, expected to create 2.1 million new jobs. It is the right thing to do and is a courageous and big step that your grandchildren will thank you for taking.
So please support H.R. 763 and contact your member of Congress.
ERIC HOHMAN
Yakima