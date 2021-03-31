To the editor — Almost everyone who is watching their favorite show and then an ASPCA commercial hops on and we all get so frustrated and sad because of it. Now I am not saying to get rid of the commercial, because I think people should know about it. I just believe instead of showing the animals in pain, the commercial should show people helping the animals instead.
Every time I see the letters A, S, P, C, and A, I see the camera crew or whoever doing nothing. I just start yelling at them to drop the camera and help them, and I know I am not the only one out there.
I suggest that you should suggest to the commercial people to show someone really helping animals. I believe that this would also show that it really does matter to save the animals instead of just sit and stare.
KARSTON STROCSHER
Naches