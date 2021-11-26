To the editor – Whoever has been in contact with me in any way over the last 14 days should stay indoors and contact your nearest testing center. I apologize to my friends and family and those who have been in close proximity to me. I have had symptoms for a few days now and it has been confirmed – I have been diagnosed as extremely sexy and good looking. It is highly contagious. I’m told there is no cure.
I just wanted to add a bit of levity to this day. There’s so much conflict about getting vaccinated. It comes down to how much you care about your family, your loved ones, your income and your life.
Maybe in 2022 we will get back to “normal.” Please love your fellow man and get vaccinated.
MARIA ANTONIA GONZALEZ
Wapato