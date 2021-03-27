To the editor — The recent shooting in Boulder, Colo., that sadly took the lives of 10 people shows us that we need gun control.
There have been examples throughout the years of shootings. In 2019, In El Paso, Texas, 23 people were shot and killed at a Walmart. In 2017 in Las Vegas during a concert, 58 people were gunned down. In 2016, at Pulse, a gay nightclub, a gunman killed 50 people. At a school in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, 10 people were killed. We need proper gun control and thorough background checks.
As a high school student, I am tired of being scared and wondering if I am going to make it through today when I go to school. Parents send their kids to school thinking they are safe and then get a call that their child has died because of gun violence.
Every year innocent people die because of gun violence. This is why we need proper gun control, because I am sick and tired of seeing innocent lives lost because of improper gun control.
STELLA KELLEY
Yakima