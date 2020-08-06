To the editor — What are we going to do about racial wealth inequality in America?
Success comes to those who take advantage of opportunity. If you want an opportunity, shine so bright they can't miss you.
The household is a great place to start. Hard work and resilience are pretty tough to combat. I was taught about discipline, principles of accountability, and responsibility. These three are driving factors to my success.
Opportunities come in so many forms. Talk about doing things the right way. Talk about how to recognize good opportunities. Entitlement is the greatest roadblock in my generation. Equality of opportunity belongs to everyone.
If you have something to say about income inequality, say it. The solutions lie in civil discourse.
JONATHAN IMPERIAL
Wapato