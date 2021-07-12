To the editor — I am writing to endorse Mark Shervey for Yakima City Council District 4. I have known Mark personally and professionally for several years.
Mark is a good man with a strong love for family, home and community. He has good ideas and wants what is best for our community and does not have his own agenda. With Mark personally owning a business in downtown Yakima, he is invested in the health and growth of our city and the experiences that people have, who either live or visit the area. Through his business, he helps support and widen the exposure of other local businesses by carrying or using their products.
Mark has a vision for the city of Yakima and is looking to improve our city by being actively involved on the City Council. I can trust Mark with my town, my business and our community. Please vote for Mark Shervey District 4, Yakima City Council.
TRACY WAUZYNSKI
Yakima