To the editor — My husband and I were recently part of a string of farm equipment robberies in the Selah area, and I wanted to take a moment to personally thank the Yakima County Sheriff's Office for the prompt resolution of our case. There may have been other personnel involved, but the officers I personally am aware of were Deputy Gates, Sergeant Church, Deputy Ward and Deputy Dunn. To an individual, they were courteous and professional.
With all the negative things we hear in the daily news, I think it is worthwhile to acknowledge the positive events. I'm sure these officers would say they were only doing their jobs, but their work certainly helped to restore my faith in our law enforcement institutions. Yakima County Sheriff's Office, thank you!
JULIE JOHNSON
Yakima