To the editor — I originally wrote a letter to the editor about my disappointment in the Sheriff's Office choosing not to wear masks around the public. I was intrigued to see that there was an article with his response. I was once again disappointed to see the lie being told to the public.
"But staff members are required to wear masks when interacting with the public beyond the partition, he said."
This is a quote directly from the article. When my husband went to be fingerprinted, there was no glass partition between him and the employee fingerprinting him, and the employee did not have a mask on. She did not offer to put a mask on. I'm not sure if the sheriff is lying or if his employees are choosing not to follow his directive, but from experience, it is clear that they are not wearing masks when interacting directly with the public. It is also clear they do not value the community's safety enough. I'm beyond disappointed.
SARAH JAMES
Yakima