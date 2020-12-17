To the editor — I am regretful and embarrassed that I voted and even had a sign in my yard in support of Sherriff Udell. As other letters to the editor have pointed out, mask wearing at the Sherriff's Office is optional and I have witnessed a significant portion of sheriff employees not wearing masks, even in recent days when headlines in the Yakima Herald are screaming that COVID cases are surging and hospitalizations are heading up again.
I am a search and rescue volunteer so I have an insider view into the situation there. One of Sherriff Udell’s employees even told me that he had been told not to wear a mask. This attitude has unfortunately trickled down to my beloved volunteer organization, search and rescue.
In the last two missions I have participated in, leadership volunteers, along with sherriff employees have been inside, sometimes not even socially distanced, without masks. There is no one to complain to, so volunteers who recognize that masks are an extremely valuable and relatively easy tool to use to reduce the transmission of COVID are left without any recourse because there is no one to report the lack of masks to or help enforce mask wearing. I have made the heartbreaking decision to temporarily resign from search and rescue until Udell is out of office, which may be a very long time, and this makes me very sad.
I do need to point out that the vast majority of search and rescue volunteers do wear masks, but unfortunately, as anyone who has done a modicum of reading from reliable sources knows, masks work better when everyone wears them.I feel that I need to take a stand for what is clearly the right action to take at this time, to wear a mask both inside and outside when not socially distanced.
Sheriff Udell has ignored many mask recommendations and mandates, starting with the Center for Disease Control’s early April recommendation to wear masks in public spaces. Soon after, our health office, Dr. Theresa Everson, put out a mask mandate on June 3, 2020, requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public places. On June 26, Gov. Inslee also put out a Yakima County mask order that also required wearing of masks in all public spaces. Several days later, Inslee expanded that order to include the rest of the state. Inslee has made these recommendations based on guidance from our top state Department of Health experts. It is simply hubris on Udell’s part that he somehow thinks he understands the situation better than all of these health experts and organizations.
As I write this letter, the United States has lost almost 280,000 souls. When will this be enough to follow public health guidelines? I can’t morally continue to volunteer under a sheriff who doesn’t care enough about volunteers, employees or his community to require masks be worn. Please join me in voting for his opponent in the next election.
MARY LOU SHEAN
Yakima