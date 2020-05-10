To the editor — Is it the United States of America?
Is our president the highest official of the United States of America?
Is this highest official in charge of inspiring and protecting the people of these states, the United States of America? Who is set to unite us if not the United States of America's highest official?
Then again, perhaps the whim and rule of his majesty, who sees himself as one who can do no wrong, has no charge to unite but only to distract, as he performs in front of his subjects in search of attention and praise. Maybe I am just too idealistic in my expectations of our elected officials.
SHARON COX
Selah