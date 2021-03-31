To the editor — I am a sophomore at Naches Valley High School. As a female teenager in today’s world, I am scared to my core. With recent statistics, we know that 1 in 9 girls under the age of 18 and 1 in 5 women above the age of 18 are sexually assaulted. Women are continuously being targeted in today’s world and it isn’t showing signs of stopping.
As a female teenager, I am terrified. I am terrified to walk on the sidewalk without being touched, grabbed, stared at, or worse. I am terrified to be left in a room alone with a man. I am terrified to do anything at the risk of a man being there.
Many men like to use the phrase “not all men” to degrade women and their experiences with certain men. Yes, the phrase is true and valid, but not when it is being used against the victims. Not all sharks will attack, but we still keep our distance from them out of fear. The uphill rate that the statistics are shooting at, it’s unbelievable. Women are not objects for men to pick and prod at. We need a change, now.
KARA RAGLIN-KINTNER
Yakima