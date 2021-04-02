To the editor — I am a student athlete at Naches Valley High School. Oftentimes in schools, male sports are valued more than female sports. This is a worldwide problem, not only in school districts but everywhere you look.
A prime example would be this year's March Madness fiasco. With 60 days to prepare, the NCAA dedicated every drop to the men’s weight room. Around 26 female teams were provided with a stack of weights equivalent to the rack you would find in any teenage boy’s room. This is beyond disappointing.
Attention and gratitude is always pushed toward the male sports and never distributed to female sports. At the click of your remote you can find any major channels broadcasting male games. The only way to watch female games would be by searching it up on the internet or YouTube.
Sexism has been an issue for hundreds of years. Yes, it has casually decreased, but it still lingers. In sports, jobs, the military and even in someone's general day-to-day life, sexism is experienced.
GRACIE HARGROVES
Naches