To the editor — The comprehensive sex-education bill is aimed at reducing sexually transmitted diseases, sexual assault, and unplanned pregnancy while simultaneously teaching about self-acceptance and inclusion. Abstinence-only has proved to be less effective than comprehensive sex education and is rooted in a worldview that is not consistent with the reality of what children are experiencing.
The bill will require age-appropriate, medically accurate instruction just a handful of times between grades K and 12. This includes once between grades K-three, once between grades four-five, twice between grades six-eight, and twice between grades nine-12.
Despite the misinformation that there is a curriculum attached to this bill, each school district will decide on their curriculum, within state approved standards. Parents will have the opportunity to be part of their school district’s decision on what curriculum is picked and, if they are unhappy with the final decision, can choose to opt their child out of the lessons.
I have a 2 1/2-year-old and I am grateful his generation will get the opportunity to grow being up more educated about their bodies, sex, boundaries, feelings, and identity than we were so that they have the chance to lead happier, healthier, and safer lives.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima