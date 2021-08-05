To the editor — Yakima city and county residents have too many souls making their virus decisions according to politics, not scientific facts. Maybe they flunked biology and chemistry in school. As a retired science nerd, I believe Dr. Fauci and our CDC. I checked their information by going to the websites of several well-respected university medical schools. (UW, Harvard and USC). They don't care about politics. All agree on the safety of the vaccine and the big danger of the delta version of COVID-19 virus. Thousands more might sicken and die unless we follow current medical advice.
It isn't politics which will save us, it's the vaccines and face masks. Save yourself, your friends and families, and please look into the facts about the pandemic. Facebook posts say anything and everything, but are not a reliable source of facts. And to the religious groups: God helps those who help themselves. As a retired minister I ask that we give God a helping hand to end the pandemic.
ANNIE BRINGLOE
Yakima