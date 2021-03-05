To the editor — People used to think taking an oath was a big deal. Senators trying an impeachment take this oath: “I solemnly swear … that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment … I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: so help me God.“
The oath isn’t “I will vote to protect my party” or “to curry favor with my constituents.” The oath isn’t “subject to a pro-Trumper primarying me.”
In impeachment, senators have no duty to vote what their constituents think, no duty to vote what their party thinks. Their sole duty to the Constitution was whether Trump whipping up his followers was inciting an insurrection to violently disrupt the Senate from certifying the election, threatening violence and death against congressional members and Vice President Pence -- was that a high crime or misdemeanor? Is Trump a domestic enemy? This was senators’ only duty, above all others. They were elected to be able to take on this responsibility.
Republicans mocked this, universally censuring those who performed their duty. Party above country. Here in Eastern Washington, Republicans have the same position re the House impeachment vote. Those Republicans beating up Newhouse, just shut up!
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah