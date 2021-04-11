To the editor — Your vote does matter. Right now, Republican-controlled state legislatures are passing voter disenfranchisement laws across the country. They are doing this because the modern GOP has nothing to offer except culture grievance.
There is a bill in Congress called H.R 1 and it would prohibit many of the underhanded tactics being pushed by state lawmakers. Some of the highlights of this bill include automatic voter registration; 15 days of early voting; independent commissions to end gerrymandering; restoring voting rights to felons who completed their sentence; public financing for elections; requiring corporate political action committees (Super PACs) to disclose all donors; and creating an ethics code that applies to all branches of government including the Supreme Court.
This bill has passed the House of Representatives. It needs to pass the Senate immediately. I implore every citizen to call and or write our senators demanding they utilize all available means to ensure it passes.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima