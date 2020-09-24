To the editor — The U.S. lost a treasure when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Sept. 18. The election is Nov. 3. This Supreme Court vacancy is the second closest to an election ever— the only one that occurred closer was when Chief Justice Roger B. Taney died 27 days before the 1864 presidential election. Republican President Abraham Lincoln delayed appointing a replacement until after the election.
Justice Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016, approximately eight months before the presidential election.
On the same day of RBG’s death, both President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell announced a new judge would be appointed before the election.
What happened when Judge Scalia (Democrat Obama was in office) died?
Aug. 6, 2016, Mitch McConnell: “One of my proudest moments was when I told Obama, 'You will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy.'"
2016, Sen. Lindsay Graham: “If there's a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said: Let's let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination. And you could use my words against me and you'd be absolutely right."
What do you think?
JANE WATSON
Selah