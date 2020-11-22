To the editor — Eleven million COVID cases in the U.S.; 250,000 deaths in nine months. Nearly 500,000 deaths predicted by March 1, 2021, one year nearly to the day since I began self-isolating. Yakima County has had 254 deaths to date, one for every day I’ve been cooped up: gates locked, no kids or grandkids, neighbors, coffees. Zoom meetings/church. Groceries delivered. I miss it all, every day. And now no Thanksgiving with Nana. That’s me.
I really resent all of you who refuse to curtail your own selfish pursuits, going maskless and not socially distanced, for your own personal freedom. Well, your personal freedom to get sick is interfering with mine to stay well. Give it up for a month so I can go out for the first time in a year, and maybe have Christmas with my family. Do the math.
AUDREY RICE
Yakima