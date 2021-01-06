To the editor — I'm writing this on New Year's Eve. I have not seen my two children since Dec. 20. They have been in quarantine with their dad, who caught COVID-19 from work. I missed Christmas with my daughters because inconsiderate community members, especially young people and their employers, have not taken this virus seriously enough.
(Additionally, my uncle, who has cancer, caught COVID-19; just when 2020 couldn't get any worse!)
From the depths of misery, I am writing in response to the Herald's editorial regarding the COVID-19 outbreak at Costco. I believe workplace outbreaks are a result of two things: employer greed and young workers who could care less about the rest of us.
As an employer, I went out of my way to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, including paying employees to get tested. Paid leave costs a lot less than soured goodwill and lost revenue from an outbreak.
However, the younger staff just didn't get it. One asked me for a Friday night off because he "had" to go to a Christmas party. He was strongly chastised. But sure enough, once I was gone, the nasty bug made its rounds.
Young people and employers, stop being so selfish.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima