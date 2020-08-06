To the editor — Not surprised at the Selah drama spreading to Zillah. It presents an interesting Spanish thought. The Spanish letter Z is pronounced like the English S. The Spanish H in Spanish is silent and around here the L or double LL is just L. That makes Selah and Zillah sound almost exactly alike to a Spanish speaker. It would be Sela or Sila.
Another similarity obvious to those who have lived in the Valley for 30 years, 50 years, or 70 years, is the white flight out of the Lower Valley to Sela and Sila and the whispers of our former neighbors of how glad they were to get away from all these Mexicans.
Now we have the opinion of Jody Lakey (July 22) that there is no racism in Sela. We have Sela administration saying they are only enforcing graffiti laws because there were complaints from local residents. I hope to God that this complainer isn’t Matt Steadman, the same police deputy from Sila currently on administrative leave! (Aug. 2).
There are many of us who think that Don Wayman has found a home and there is ample support for him to stay in Sela. It is the whisper and wink support!
RAY CLAYTON
Toppenish