To the editor — Regarding your front-page article June 18 about Laura Perez’s whining about the city of Selah removing the Black Lives Matter "art" her adult children defaced a public street with, not once, but twice! Perez and her children should know that just because their graffiti supported BLM does not automatically make it art and that the city of Selah properly removed the graffiti that was defacing a public street. Defacing public or private property with so-called art, regardless of the reason, is offensive to most people.
For example, look at all the unsightly gang graffiti that defaces property in almost every city around the world. Whatever the rationale a person or group uses, it never justifies the defacing of public or private property. Some examples include support for a gang, marking a gang’s territory, death of a family member, immortalizing your name at a historic site, or support for any organization -- black, brown, blue, green, yellow, red, or white lives matter.
If you can’t contain yourself, go to an art store, buy one or more canvases, and create your “art” using pastels, watercolors or oils. Just keep it off public and private property unless you have permission!
ROBERT TANNER
Yakima