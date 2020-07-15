To the editor — I was born in Selah and my roots here go back to both sets of grandparents who came here in the 1920s. I spent my early years here and always considered Selah to be my hometown. Although I traveled extensively in military service and as a contract technician and field engineer, when I wanted to find a permanent home and send my children to school, I made my home in Selah and live here today.
Now, although I am still proud of my neighbors who work in the public sector in health care, schools, and city services and those who serve on committees for our pool, library and civic center, and particularly of those young and not so young people who are taking the message of social justice and change to the streets and to City Hall, I no longer have pride, nor can I trust our mayor, city administrator or council. These individuals have made me ashamed to claim my city as I once did proudly.
Until the mayor and council disclaim, repudiate and remove the current administrator, I cannot bear to be associated with them. I’m seriously considering changing my hailing port altogether.
JAMES HANNA
Selah