To the editor — The children in my neighborhood chalked the street up with childish games and drawings of youth (I vividly remember doing the same with my brothers and sister growing up in Selah with four square, hopscotch and our artwork in the 1960s). The chalk on West Home Avenue remained there for a week spanning two properties out on the road until traffic took it off by wear and tear. City crews drive the street regularly and yet this chalk did not get watered away.
It appears that only the chalk that carries a message gets watered down and our tax money washed away with it.
Come on, Selah City Administrator Don Wayman and Mayor Sherry Raymond, let's stop wasting tax dollars to erase the chalk drawings you both hate so much.
DIANE UNDERWOOD
Selah