To the editor — Selah's new policy on public comments is absurd. One part that is peculiar is the section banning repetition of written documents. This policy not only restricts government transparency, it's also been selectively enforced.
A quote from the First Amendment was read at the last meeting. The Constitution is a written document. Yet several comments have quoted from official city of Selah documents, obtained via public records request. Since the imposition of these new rules, none of these documents made it onto the official record. Some comments include police reports, exit interviews and staff complaints. Both the First Amendment and the above-mentioned files are written documents. Why is it that some can be read, and others cannot?
It’s shocking that these city of Selah documents aren’t even allowed at official Selah City Council meetings. I believe the documents that have been barred have been treated so because they include information that our city leadership does not want to be read. In my opinion there is a striking lack of transparency when our city does not want its own official documents to be heard.
DANIEL CALLAHAN
Selah