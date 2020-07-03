To the editor — On June 24, Selah held a special session to decide how to how to address issues with our city administrator, Don Wayman. The decision was to take no action.
To end the session, Wayman was given the floor to make remarks that included quotes from conservative columnist Ben Shapiro (although Wayman failed to cite his source).
The next day, our mayor, Sherry Raymond (owner of Kings Row, Kings Scoops and Magic's Pizza Shack), went on record to me via phone supporting his inflammatory, borrowed rhetoric, his divisiveness and his "amazing work on behalf of Selah." Clearly, they are both signaling that James Parks (of the Yakima NAACP) was correct that "people of color are not welcome in" Selah.
I, for one, would like to see that change. I would suggest that change will need to start with our mayor and the words and behaviors that she supports and empowers. Selah, we are better than this. We do not stand for hate or division. Please help us turn a corner. If you believe in tolerance, acceptance, diversity, love and kindness, please let your voice be heard by her at City Hall and at her businesses.
BILL CALLAHAN
Selah