To the editor — The COVID-19 virus is an equal opportunity parasite when seeking a host. It makes no difference what political opinion you have, only whether your cells have on their surface the molecules to which it binds. If you do, the virus will enter that cell and reproduction will begin.
You make it easier for the virus to find such cells if you join in large groups where the probability is high that at least one person has an active infection. If the virus fails to find such a cell, it becomes inactive after a few days and gradually disintegrates. However, in a large group, one infected person can infect more than one person. Pandemic modelers try to predict how this behavior will play out.
It is interesting that the Selah mayor is volunteering the residents of her city to test these models’ predictions. If she is right, fine. The modelers will adjust to the new information. If she is wrong, the rest of the residents of Yakima County will be stuck in phase 1 of the reopening for considerably longer while we wait for the number of new cases to stabilize or even decline.
EDWARD BIRGE
Yakima