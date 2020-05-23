To the editor — I believe it takes a great deal of courage to publicly express one’s beliefs knowing that the possibility of public disapproval or one’s livelihood could be affected.
The Selah mayor and City Council have taken great pains to consult doctors' opinions from prominent hospitals all over the U.S., and as we know there is a wide discrepancy as to the best course of action to take in dealing with COVID-19. They have been diligent in researching the best method in which to start opening up business in Selah.
On May 18, Health Secretary Alex Azar was quoted by news sources to include NPR, Reuters, and Epoch that “there hasn’t been an observed spike in CCP virus cases in areas that have reopened, while some areas that remain shut down have seen an increase in cases.” Azar also warned that there are “health consequences to the shutdown” and that “we have freedom here in America.” Therefore, I believe it is up to us to decide if we want to congregate with people using masks and social distancing or to stay home.
Thank you, mayer and City Council, for taking a stand on behalf of the people and businesses in Selah.
SHARON LINER
Selah