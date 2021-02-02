To the editor — Selah School District is asking voters to renew a two-year enrichment levy on Feb. 9. The current levy expires at the end of 2021. A voter-approved renewal will generate funds in 2022 and 2023.
The proposal is for $7.6 million over two years. In addition, the state will contribute approximately $6 million more under the levy equalization formula. This is almost a dollar-for-dollar match but is only available if voters approve the levy. The projected collection rate per $1,000 in assessed property value is $1.55, the same as the current levy. The district will only collect up to the approved dollar amount so the rate could change as property values change, which actually happened this year. The district (with school board approval), however, showed good stewardship by choosing to collect a lower amount than what voters approved in 2019 in an effort to maintain a rate of $1.55 per $1,000 as promised to voters; a noteworthy decision in keeping community trust.
This request comes at a time when people are worn out by the pandemic, recent elections and major changes to “normal” routines. Please look beyond all this and view this request as reasonable and needed for our schools.
JEFF HARTWICK
Selah