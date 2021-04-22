To the editor — This past fall, schools across the state adjusted to learning from laptops. Throughout the pandemic, Selah teachers have been creative and flexible in offering a quality learning experience online until students were allowed back in the classroom.
What many don't know is that Selah was one of the first school districts in Washington to provide on-campus instruction in every building and grade level. In October 2020, over 40% of our 3,612 students transitioned back to campus for hybrid instruction. That number has risen steadily, and since February, Selah has taught over 90% of its students in person at every grade level.
Currently, all K-5 students are back to full-time instruction, while grades 6-12 continue to attend hybrid classes. Since February, Selah students have had the opportunity to participate in athletics again and we look forward to an in-person graduation celebration for SHS seniors in June.
Our students, teachers, and administrators have worked incredibly hard to reach this point in 2021. Please thank them by voting yes for the April 27 levy that will continue to fund Selah Schools and build on our successes despite the challenges of the past year.
AMY PETERS
Selah