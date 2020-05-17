To the editor — Clearly determined to sell hamburgers and such at her drive-in restaurant, scofflaw Sherry Raymond has used her power as mayor to proclaim that the city of Selah “will not follow state guidelines” regarding the coronavirus (YHR, May 10).
That’s good to know. It’s good to know that Selah will become a good place to contract the virus. Good to know that unless you want to catch the virus, Selah will not be a place where you’d want to do business. Stay home, stay safe, stay away from Selah.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima