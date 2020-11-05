To the editor — It may appear from the outside that we are refusing to speak with city officials, but that is simply not the case. Members of SAFE have had unsuccessful face-to-face meetings with Mayor Raymond, Don Wayman and Rob Case. They have had meetings with City Council members. We have made phone calls, sent dozens of emails, and submitted public comments at every City Council meeting.
Our concerns have gone continuously ignored and our commentary regularly suppressed. Our peaceful means of protest and messaging have been the target of months of discriminatory selective enforcement.
Wayman is not just simply following the city's municipal codes; he is picking and choosing how to enforce those codes to keep us quiet.
Do I refuse to speak to Wayman? You're damn right I do. He should not have authority he has been given to decide how to handle our requests. He has not, and cannot, be impartial in the matter. And I will not apologize for refusing to concede to a bully.
Like Wayman so condescendingly stated to Ms. Vargas and Mr. Carlson at one of the last City Council meetings; it's not his place.
ANNA WHITLOCK
Selah