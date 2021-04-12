To the editor — To the Community That Raised Me:
It has been a while since we talked. Yet there has not been a day in the last year amongst all the noise and chaos that I have not been grateful for my hometown. You may not think of me, or may not even know me, but I think about what you provided me.
I think about my mentors: Selah teachers, administrators, and volunteers who instilled in me a passion for life that took me to college and inevitably led to success in my career. I was exposed to new worldviews in high school with programs like FCCLA and DECA. I was taught service and leadership through programs like ASB and NHS. I learned about teamwork and how to work under pressure on the Viking baseball field.
Today, I am a passionate, hard-working leader, looking to chase my dreams and provide that same community for others. This letter cannot fully express the gratitude in my heart, but I hope my actions and the life I lead will make you proud.
Continue to raise strong men and women so they can change the world. Pass the Selah School District levy.
GARRHETT PETREA
Seattle