To the editor — Wow! I’ve been waiting for someone to challenge Selah's decision to erase "Black Lives Matter" street art and City Administrator Don Wayman's description of the Black Lives Matter protesters as neo-Marxists.
That the mayor agrees with Wayman and defends him is nothing short of reprehensible. By labeling chalk art as graffiti and by labeling the peaceful artists and protesters as neo-Marxists, city leaders have slavishly followed all the right-wing disinformation and propaganda out there.
Moreover, by stating proudly that he and others in Selah carry concealed weapons, Wayman has threatened peaceful, chalk-armed protesters with gun violence. He is a bully.
I know it’s confusing right now, but learn the difference between left or right-wing extremists or anarchists, who commit violence, and the Black Lives Matter protesters who are peacefully trying to get a heartfelt plea across for equal rights under the law. It is despicable that the former is taking advantage of these times because it hurts the latter.
I implore citizens to speak out against such leaders and such actions.
FRAN BODVIN
Selah