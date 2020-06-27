200618-yh-news-selahchalk-img01.jpeg

FILE — Family members and others chalked a message in the street in front of Laura Perez's home supporting the Black Lives Matter movement June 7, 2020, in Selah, Wash. It was removed by Selah city crews several days later.

 Courtesy / Alejandro Fabian, file

To the editor — Wow! I’ve been waiting for someone to challenge Selah's decision to erase "Black Lives Matter" street art and City Administrator Don Wayman's description of the Black Lives Matter protesters as neo-Marxists.

That the mayor agrees with Wayman and defends him is nothing short of reprehensible. By labeling chalk art as graffiti and by labeling the peaceful artists and protesters as neo-Marxists, city leaders have slavishly followed all the right-wing disinformation and propaganda out there.

Moreover, by stating proudly that he and others in Selah carry concealed weapons, Wayman has threatened peaceful, chalk-armed protesters with gun violence. He is a bully.

I know it’s confusing right now, but learn the difference between left or right-wing extremists or anarchists, who commit violence, and the Black Lives Matter protesters who are peacefully trying to get a heartfelt plea across for equal rights under the law. It is despicable that the former is taking advantage of these times because it hurts the latter.

I implore citizens to speak out against such leaders and such actions.

FRAN BODVIN

Selah