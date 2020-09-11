To the editor — As a lifelong lap swimmer, I want to commend the city of Selah on its aquatic center. I have worked out in a lot of pools, and this tops the list. It is well-designed, meticulously maintained and multi-functional. Amy and her staff of Selah High School students just add to the experience. They are very pleasant, helpful and conscientious. They are looking forward to the time when they can open the pool for recreational swim to serve more of the Selah community.
I also attended the tribute to Back the Blue on Aug. 29 in downtown Selah. My faith in America has been restored! A great tribute to law enforcement, America and our president. Flags, smiling faces, fist bumps and thumbs-up were the order of thee afternoon. This is really what America is all about, not the sometimes biased information we read in the paper and see on the news. As a former math teacher with a master's degree, I estimated the crowd to be about 1,500. The Herald-Republic was just one "0" off.
Selah can be proud of its pool, parade and young people. God bless America.
JIM SUND
Yakima