To the editor -- My wife and I own a small business on the edge of Selah. The other night we discussed how a business that is defying the county or state emergency proclamation would fare with the state. The state could revoke business licenses and LLCs for noncompliance. Would that in turn trigger cancellation of our insurance policies?
I really caution business owners to consider the ramifications of letting their political beliefs derail their legal business status. I cannot imagine any insurance company wanting to continue coverage when a business is violating an emergency proclamation.
JAY ITOTE
Selah