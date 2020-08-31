To the editor — I submitted this public comment for Selah's City Council meeting on Aug. 25, and it was not read:
"During Mayor Raymond’s speech on July 28, 2020, she held up a copy of a book called 'The Selah Story.' She stated, 'Read this book, this is what we are all about. Read where we came from. Remember who we are and why we love our city.'
"The mayor’s statements are a clear promotion of the book. The book begins with the forced expulsion of Native Americans by white settlers and includes a depiction of blackface. The mayor seemed to take great pride in the content of the book, and yet it includes records of these clearly racist acts."
LISA DRANEY
Selah