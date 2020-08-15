To the editor — I am extremely embarrassed and sickened by the continued knowing negligence of Selah City Administrator Don Wayman and his repetitive use of the phrase "Wuhan virus" instead of COVID-19 during City Council meetings. Even after having had it directly stated and dictated to him mere moments before by other council members, he knowingly used it disparagingly and interchangeably during the Aug. 11 council meeting and ones previous.
It makes him look uneducated and downright unconcerned about the implications of using the term and the concerns that other readers have already expressed. He’s not a dumb guy, so it most certainly feels intentional.
He continues to prove himself unqualified for his position. How can any administrator of any level of power and authority be allowed to continue serving in that capacity if they can’t say the proper name of a global pandemic correctly? Who and what else will he neglect in his efforts to be the administrator Selah deserves?
There is a social responsibility that comes with the office of city administrator. If we are going to be OK with someone this negligent and uninvolved in attention to detail, fallible and dangerous information will continue to spread.
CY MULLEN
Yakima