To the editor — The Second Amendment is quite clear, "A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The right of the people, not the right of the militia; we the people have the right to protect ourselves and to be ready to protect our country in the form of a militia if called upon.
The neo-lefts cannot abide that the people can protect and defend themselves, so they will stop at nothing to remove that right because they do not believe in the term "free state."
DANIEL GUILLAND
Yakima